Punjabi poetry book: Soohay Athroo by Malik Zia Ullah Zia

Soohay Athroo by Malik Zia Ullah Zia; Old books (Pexels)

Soohay Athroo by Malik Zia Ullah Zia; Old books (Pexels)

Published 5 January 2021 at 10:34am, updated 5 January 2021 at 10:56am
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi


Pakistan-based journalist Masood Mallhi reviews Punjabi poetry book 'Soohay Athroo' by Malik Zia Ullah Zia. Click the audio icon to listen to this part of our weekly literary series ‘Kitaab Parchoal’.

