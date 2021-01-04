Soohay Athroo by Malik Zia Ullah Zia; Old books (Pexels) Source: Pexels
Published 5 January 2021 at 10:34am, updated 5 January 2021 at 10:56am
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
Pakistan-based journalist Masood Mallhi reviews Punjabi poetry book 'Soohay Athroo' by Malik Zia Ullah Zia. Click the audio icon to listen to this part of our weekly literary series ‘Kitaab Parchoal’.
