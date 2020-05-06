SBS Punjabi

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala allegedly caught shooting with Punjab Police

Sidhu Moosewala

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Published 6 May 2020 at 9:58pm, updated 7 May 2020 at 10:52am
By Ruchika Talwar
A video that went viral on social media earlier this week shows Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala using official weapons inside a shooting range in the presence of Punjab Police cops. Six cops who have been identified in the video, have been reportedly suspended.

Highlights
  • Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala booked for gun firing video with cops
  • The incident captured on video was soon circulated on social media
  • Six cops identified in the video have been reportedly suspended
Controversial Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has become the centre of a new controversy when a video went viral on social media in which he can be allegedly seen using what is said to be an “official assault rifle” at a shooting range in Badbar village of Punjab’s Barnala district.

Some Punjab police personnel, identified to be of the ranks of assistant sub-inspector, head constable and constable, can also be reportedly seen training or assisting the singer as he fires from the “official” weapon inside the shooting range.

According to Indian media reports, six cops who have been identified in the video, have been suspended.
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala


Indian media reports quoted Sangrur’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sandeep Garg, as saying that the incident took place at Badbar village on May 1. Six police personnel, who assisted the singer, have been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against them.

No stranger to controversy, Mr Sidhu is known to glorify the use of firearms in Punjab’s entertainment industry. He has a huge following on social media, which runs into millions.

Listen to the Punjabi podcast by clicking on the player inside the picture at the top.

