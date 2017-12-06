Punjabi star of the month: Amy Virk says Sat Shri Akal England

Source: Supplied
Published 6 December 2017 at 8:27pm, updated 7 December 2017 at 11:05am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Not just trailer for the film made everyone dig into the movie but also the songs of Sat Shri Akal England with melodious voice, tuning and lyrics are making it count. Here we have a conversation with singer-turned actor Amy Virk who is in the main lead of this movie.
