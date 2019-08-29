SBS Punjabi

Punjabi students emerge as top Indian group applying for Australian study visas

Image for representational purposes only. Source: Getty Images

Published 29 August 2019 at 12:59pm, updated 30 August 2019 at 11:15am
By Preetinder Grewal
Available in other languages

Punjabi students make up the largest group from India applying to study in Australian educational institutes. An internal study by Australian education providers reveals that over 12,600 visa aspirants from Punjab applied to study in Australia this year - the highest, as compared to any other Indian state. Listen to this audio report for more information…

Punjab is on top among the students from India who want to study on Australian campuses.

A total of 12,644 Punjabi students applied for visas to study in Australia this year.

This is followed by Telangana which accounts for 5,100 students who have chosen Australia as their study destination.

This data
is based on an internal study by Australian education providers.
VU Diwali
Punjabi students celebrating Diwali at the Victoria University, Melbourne. Source: Photo courtesy Hong Seok Che
  

Gagandeep Singh, a Ludhiana-based migration agent told SBS Punjabi that he is ‘not surprised’ as
Punjabis always had an upward trend of going abroad for multiple reasons
– be it for skilled migration, family, travel or studies.

“There was a time when travelling and studying overseas was limited to the rich only. But this is becoming more and more affordable now. It’s actually a craze to go overseas, especially on student visas, and Punjabis are leading the way,” said Mr Singh.

People find nothing wrong with this trend. There’s no apparent reason to stay here. They want jobs and the government has nothing to offer.
“Even their parents encourage them to go abroad for earning a better and prosperous life.”

An estimated 150,000 Punjabi students 
went abroad to chase their ‘foreign dreams’ in 2018 - with the majority getting their visas approved for Canada followed by Australia, UK, New Zealand and USA.  

Indian students from UNSW
A group of Indian students at University of New South Wales, Sydney. Source: Supplied
 

Meanwhile, the student numbers from India to Australia have also been surging constantly.

Over 72,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in Australia, which makes India the second-largest source of international students after China. 

Until March 2019, Australia had a record number of 613,000 international students with the majority coming from China, India and Nepal. 

According to the Australian Embassy in New Delhi, the country is already the most popular destination for Indian students after the United States.

