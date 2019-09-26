Punjabi 'tadka' on Bollywood Top 20 countdown on SBS

Starting this Friday, September 27, Sid Vohra will debut on SBS Pop Desi with the Bollywood Top 20 countdown.





As well as the twenty biggest songs of the week, Sid will dish out the latest from what’s happening in Bollywood and some special features.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi he said, "There could be backstories of films like Dil Chahta Hai. We all know that the lead role was eventually played by Aamir Khan, but on the Countdown show, I will talk about the other Bollywood stars who were first offered the role."





"There could even be interviews with famous Bollywood personalities", he said. SBS Pop Desi's Bollywood Top 20 countdown with Sid Vohra Source: SBS





And Punjabi music will have a special place in the countdown too.





"So even though most Bollywood songs these days have a distinct Punjabi flavour and singers like Diljit Dosanjh and Ammy Virk will make it to the countdown, we will also have the latest Punjabi pop songs," he added.





When asked to preview the first-ever edition of Bollywood Top 20 with Sid, which airs at 6pm this Friday, he said," Well, we are going to feature the Ashok Masti song 'Khadke Glassi' from 14-15 years ago, a remix of which is a big part of the upcoming Siddharth Malhotra - Parineeti Chopra film. But the funny thing is, when I looked at the old video of the original song, I found this young kid of a rapper who was completely unknown back then - but today, he is a megastar who we all know as Yo Yo Honey Singh. So that's one of the things you'll hear in my first show."





Sid is a mechanical engineer by education and a radio presenter by profession. Apart from being an on-air talent in India and Dubai, he is also an adventurist, a TV host, a mountaineer, a health enthusiast as well as a TEDx speaker.





He spoke about his Punjabi upbringing and his interest in radio among other things, in an interview with SBS Punjabi - to hear it, click on the audio link above.





The Bollywood Top 20 with Sid, can be heard every Friday at 6pm on SBS PopDesi. Listen on digital radio, TV, Online or the SBS Radio App.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





