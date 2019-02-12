Punjabi University promises all-out support for development of Punjabi in Australia

Dr Surinder Singh told SBS Punjabi: "Although I was on a personal annual visit to India, I thought of meeting with people involved in the progression of Punjabi language. So I went to see vice-chancellor of Punjabi University Mr BS Ghuman who was very warm and welcoming. The VC invited Director of Punjabi research centre Mr Gurdeep Singh Lehal and the three of us shared many ideas on how Punjabi can be developed further on both sides of the world."





"Many ideas were floated like staging Punjabi plays, inviting artists and singers to the language schools in the western countries. Overall, it was an open dialogue to promote Punjabi mutually on both sides."





Bhasha Vibhag Punjab has lots of resources for promotion of Punjabi Source: Dr Surinder Singh





Talking about the recently setup Bhai Gurdas Library in Glenwood Guruduara complex, Dr Singh said that it was just a beginning. "We have infrastructure setup and now will focus on populating it with right and state of the art resources."





Apart from meeting with VC of Punjabi University, Dr Singh said he also met Director of Punjabi Academy Delhi, who is trying to start Punjabi in other language schools like Tamil school. Another meeting with publishers of Singh Brothers proved very fruitful where they provided not only the books but some international contacts of people and organisations who are working seriously for the promotion of Punjabi.





Publishers of Punjabi books, Singh Brothers Amritsar Source: Dr Surinder Singh





Talking about the falling numbers of HSC students taking Punjabi classes in NSW, Dr Singh said: "Guru Nanak Punjabi school is expected to reach 600 plus mark this year. I have started a dialogue with all other Punjabi language schools in Sydney and will be calling a conference sometime near Vaisakhi where we can share ideas on how to encourage students to take Punjabi in HSC."





Dr Surinder Singh said: "We just need a couple of years to plan and implement it properly and I am confident that the NSW government will be forced to open many Punjabi weekend schools in near future."





