Australia's figurehead and Britain's longest-reigning monarch who ruled for seven decades, Queen Elizabeth, passed away at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday.





In 1997, during her final visit to India for the 50th anniversary celebrations of India's independence, the Queen mentioned the "difficult episodes" in the country's colonial history for the first time.





She spoke about the events at a state banquet and said, "It is no secret that there have been some difficult episodes in our past. Jallianwala Bagh is a distressing example."



But history cannot be rewritten, however much we might sometimes wish otherwise. Queen Elizabeth II

"It has its moments of sadness, as well as gladness. We must learn from the sadness and build on the gladness," she said.





Later on 14 October 1997, she and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, paid a visit to Amritsar to pay obeisance at Jallianwala Bagh, where the Queen placed a wreath at the site of the 1919 massacre, bowed her head and paid respects with a 30 sec moment of silence.





She wore a saffron dress, a colour of religious significance to Sikhs.



The Queen & Prince Philip barefoot paying obeisance at Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar in Punjab, India. Credit: Getty Images The world is reacting to the Queen's death and paying homage after the longest-reigning monarch died following nearly a year of ailing health. Here are some reactions of renowned Punjabi personalities to the news.





Malkit Singh, the famous UK-based Punjabi Singer, was honoured with Member of Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2008.





He received the accolade from the Queen in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London.



Known as the golden star, he shared his condolences on his social media page by saying that the world will always remember Queen's outstanding service.





Jagmeet Singh, Canada's NDP leader, said that, like many people around the world, his thoughts are with the royal family who lost 'a pillar of strength'.





Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Uk's labour MP mourned the death and said that" Queen has indeed been inspirational and a beacon for public service."



Indian cricketer turned Member of Parliament, Harbhajan Singh also offered his condolences and said, "pained to know about demise of Queen Elizabeth II."





"Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch. She shall be remembered for her leadership & dignity in public life. My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace," said the former spinner.

