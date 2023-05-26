Queensland trolley pusher praised for ‘honest act’ returning handbag full of money

Key Points Beant Singh is a newly arrived migrant working as a trolley collector at Logan City Centre in Queensland.

He has been showered with praise online for returning a handbag containing a wallet, mobile phone and cash.

‘Kindness and honesty are what I have been raised with,’ he says.

International student Beant Singh, fondly known as Navdeep, believes he didn’t do anything special.





"I handed over the handbag to the Woolworths store straight away as I found it lying unclaimed in a trolley, after which it was safely returned to the owner," he tells SBS Punjabi.





Mr Singh says he is being thanked and applauded by his colleagues.



"I was also offered cash for the good deed, but I only did the right thing and I don't want money to do the right thing," he explains.





It’s not the first time Mr Singh has drawn praise for his integrity.





"A few days ago I handed over a lost mobile phone to security,"





"Often people forget valuables in their trolley. Returning the stuff to whom it belongs is a basic of humanity," he says.



Navdeep used to work as a Deputy Manager at Axis Bank in India. A former deputy manager in India's third private largest bank, Mr Singh migrated to Australia in December 2022 and started working as a trolley pusher for a couple of days a week in January 2023.





His story is being circulated and has been shared by many on social media, including on the Facebook handle Crime Watch Logan & Queensland.





One Facebook user, Beringer Astora, commented: "He's a great guy. Made my day the other day when I was struggling with my trolley as it kept wheeling away from my car and and made sure everything was with me before returning the trolley himself. It's good to see that there are some still left."





Another message of praise reads, "There ain't too many people left in the crazy world that would do this, so very we done mate"





Mr Singh remains humble amid all the online attention.





"Kindness and earning a livelihood with honesty are what I have been taught and raised with," he says.





