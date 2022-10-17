SBS Punjabi

R plate initiative aims to help people return from road trauma

Published 17 October 2022 at 2:40pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos, Harleen Kaur
Drivers who have experienced trauma are being encouraged to let others know that they are ready to return to the roads. A new initiative is being launched to help drivers regain their confidence behind the wheel following a car accident, with a plate that can go on the car indicating to other drivers to be patient or show empathy and understanding.

Now there's an optional R plate - a plastic plate to let other drivers know you need some extra room and some patience after experiencing a traumatic incident.

My-car Tyre and Auto says a new 'R' Plate initiative would help the transition of drivers regaining confidence on the roads following an accident.

Similar the 'L' or 'P' plate system, 'R' plates could be displayed on a vehicle to signify that a driver is returning to driving and may require extra patience or consideration from other drivers.

It is the first of its kind plate to recognise drivers returning to the road after suffering trauma or following a significant break from driving.

The R Plate aims to encourage empathy from other road users, so returning drivers will feel less pressure, giving them time and space to recover.

This is just a concept and a plate - it has no legal standing and is not backed by any government body, but that doesn't mean you can't put in your rear window like you would with a 'baby on board' sign.

"For many of us returning to the road can be a scary or nervous experience but most people do get there with the support of family and friends. This shows that road trauma is a common experience in Australia and it does affect someone at some point in their lives."

If you or someone you know has been impacted by road trauma, visit mycar.com.au/rplates to order your R Plate or access third-party professional support services.

