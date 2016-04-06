Racism costs Australia $45 billion a year

SBS Punjabi

Published 6 April 2016 at 6:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

A new report claims racial discrimination is costing Australia almost 45 billion dollars a year, which would make it a bigger health cost than smoking. The research by the Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation in Melbourne found racial discrimination costs 3.6 per cent of Australia's Gross Domestic Product each year.

