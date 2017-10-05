Rape accused former Punjab minister remanded in custody

Sucha Singh

Sucha Singh Langah Source: Supplied

Published 5 October 2017 at 7:33pm, updated 6 October 2017 at 9:54am
By Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS

Parmjit Sona from India presents India Diary highlighting various burning issues, such as Economy, Honeypreet's arrest and Punjab ex-Minister Langah's surrender to the court.

After having been on the run for five days, former Punjab cabinet minister and Akali leader Sucha Singh Langah surrendered before a court in Gurdaspur. He was remanded in police custody for five days. government is hoping to revive the economy back to same highs again by stating that it is not the first time, that economy has gone to these low levels. It happened during last government's tenure as well.

The government is hoping to be able to revive the economy after the GDP growth dipped to 5.7 per cent. Prime Minister Modi said it wasn't the first time that the economic growth dipped to the current level. 

SBS Punjabi's Punjab correspondent brings us all the news from India in this podcast.

