Super Sikhs Sports and Culture hosting app 500 athletes during 5th sports carnival

Published 5 October 2017 at 3:26pm, updated 5 October 2017 at 3:31pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Super Sikhs Sports and Culture was formed by youth, managed by youth, and is for youth to provide international sports facilities to our youth.

With an aim to provide international level sports platform to the Punjabi youth, Sydney’s Super Sikhs Sports and Culture was established only 7 years ago. Besides promoting traditional games like Kabaddi which already is well played in many tournaments across Australia, SSS&C has introduced local games like footy to the Punjabi youth. At their annual sporting event on 8th Oct, app 500 athletes will come from all over Australia to compete in 9 types of games.

