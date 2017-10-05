Super Sikhs Sports and Culture hosting app 500 athletes during 5th sports carnival

With an aim to provide international level sports platform to the Punjabi youth, Sydney’s Super Sikhs Sports and Culture was established only 7 years ago. Besides promoting traditional games like Kabaddi which already is well played in many tournaments across Australia, SSS&C has introduced local games like footy to the Punjabi youth. At their annual sporting event on 8

th

Oct, app 500 athletes will come from all over Australia to compete in 9 types of games.