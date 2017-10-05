Sydney's Rooh Punjab Di has successfully established interstate chapters

Rooh Punjab Di, established in 2009 with an aim to connect youth and families with rich Punjabi culture, has received such enormous response from all over Australia that it has started two more chapters in other states besides Sydney. Recently Melbourne has followed steps of Adelaide and started branches of Rooh Punjab Di with their opening program full of Bhangra and Gidha performances. In their free times when youth and others are busy with learning Bhangra and Gidha, parents and guardians have formed a group and discuss various issues like domestic violence, healthy well being, bullying in schools and colleges.





Sydney based chapter is now all set to go with their annual event on 7th Sep at Bahai Centre in Silverwater and invite all lovers of the Punjabi culture to come and see the challenging performances between youth and senior groups.









