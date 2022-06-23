SBS Punjabi

‘Ready for action’: Melbourne's Multicultural Athletics Meet 2022

A young player (middle) of Diamond Sports Club, Cranbourne.

Source: Supplied by Mr Aulakh/59

Published 23 June 2022 at 4:24pm
By Jasdeep Kaur
The preparations are in full swing for the Multicultural Athletic Meet 2022 to be held at the Casey Fields, a multi-sports complex located at Cranbourne East in south-eastern Melbourne on 25 June.

Kuldeep Singh Aulakh is a well-known athlete in the Punjabi community who has steadily grown in stature, winning various medals over the past 25 years. 

With the aim of bringing awareness about athletics within the local community, he started Diamond Sports Club a few years ago.

In a joint effort, the Diamond Sports Club and Chardikala Athletics Club are organising a multi-culture athletics meet this Saturday (25th June) in Cranbourne East.
kuldeep Singh Aulakh is passionate for athletics.
kuldeep Singh Aulakh is passionate for athletics. Source: Supplied by Mr Aulakh


Talking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Aulakh, who is one of the chief organisers said that over 300 athletes have been registered to compete for various track and field events.

"The competitions cover all age groups, as we expect to have a large number of children participating in this event,” he said.

"We are ready for action. The arrangements have been made and we invite everyone to this celebration of sports which is to be enjoyed by young and old alike.”

Click on the audio below to listen to the full interview in Punjabi: 
