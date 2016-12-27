Record breakers of HSC Punjabi in NSW

Harnoor Kaur and Amrit Kaur studied Punjabi first time ever in HSC of NSW system and passed it in flying colors. To take Punjabi as language is much easier for students with parents from Punjab as they are their natural teachers. Harnoor says, students get 5 bonus points in their ATAR if they have studied a language in HSC.
First time HSC Punjabi achievers share their experiences, challenges and future vision.
Published 27 December 2016 at 6:11pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
