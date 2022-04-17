SBS Punjabi

Record rental squeeze increasing homelessness, discrimination

"For Lease" signs are seen outside a block of units in inner Sydney on Friday, April 8, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

"For Lease" signs are seen outside a block of units in inner Sydney on Friday, April 8, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Published 18 April 2022 at 9:46am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Combined capital city rents are up by an average of 8.6 per cent on an annual basis. All capital cities, except Perth and Darwin, are now experiencing record-high asking prices. House rents have hit a new record-high median of $508 per week across Australia's capital cities. The average unit rental is sitting at $448 per week.

Vacancy rates are reducing, which means increased demand and reduced supply. Peter Esho is the co-founder of real estate investment platform Wealthi. He says the problems for people seeking housing are compounded by problems with construction.

“We’ve got a labour market that’s near capacity which makes it very difficult to construct multi-level housing. We’ve also got building supplies that are not going up in price but are actually very, very rare. It’s very hard to get supplies in the current market.” 

Adding to the already strained conditions, the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute has found discrimination in the private rental sector in areas such as age, gender, sexuality and ethnicity.

Associate Professor Dallas Rogers of the University of Sydney is an Urban Geographer. He says the last of those factors is particularly prevalent.

“We see a fair bit of discrimination with new migrants and refugees. We see a fair bit of discrimination with ethnic minority groups and indeed Aboriginal people as well have a fair bit of discrimination literally when they go to a real estate agent and try to get a property.”

