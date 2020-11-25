Regional Australian universities and international students struggle under COVID-19 strain

Studying a Masters of Data Science at the University of New England (UNE) in regional New South Wales, Umang Uliana was hoping to secure his future here in Australia. But COVID-19 has spoiled those plans and his future in Australia is increasingly uncertain.





His part-time job as a housekeeper has disappeared and his family back in India is unable to provide financial support.





It's a familiar story for many international students in Australia, including those at regional institutions like Armidale's UNE.





Advertisement

Thida Chaw Hlaing and her sons Source: SBS





The turbulence being experienced by the Higher Education sector has a significant impact on regional Australia.





In 2018, the University of New England injected $318 million into the local economy. But now, as on-campus numbers fall, more than a hundred staff will lose their jobs.





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









