Regional Australian universities and international students struggle under COVID-19 strain

Umang Uliana an international student from India, studying a Masters of Data Science in a University in regional New South Wales

Umang Uliana an international student from India, studying a Masters of Data Science in a University in regional New South Wales

Published 25 November 2020 at 3:59pm, updated 27 November 2020 at 8:14am
By Naveen Razik
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

2020 has been a challenging year for students and staff in the higher education sector. The turbulence being experienced by the Higher Education sector has a significant impact on regional Australia.

Studying a Masters of Data Science at the University of New England (UNE) in regional New South Wales, Umang Uliana was hoping to secure his future here in Australia. But COVID-19 has spoiled those plans and his future in Australia is increasingly uncertain. 

His part-time job as a housekeeper has disappeared and his family back in India is unable to provide financial support. 

It's a familiar story for many international students in Australia, including those at regional institutions like Armidale's UNE.

Universities in the regions are sharing the pain, with many residential colleges half empty and their international students facing an uncertain future
Thida Chaw Hlaing and her sons


The turbulence being experienced by the Higher Education sector has a significant impact on regional Australia.

In 2018, the University of New England injected $318 million into the local economy. But now, as on-campus numbers fall, more than a hundred staff will lose their jobs. 

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

