Regional towns will be key Australia's economic recovery after the COVID pandemic

Even against the backdrop of a health crisis, business is booming for Aboriginal art and community businesses are managing well, says Toby Osmond who co-manages Yaama Ganu Centre in Moree.





Experts suggest a regional renaissance could be the key to economic recovery post-COVID-19. Areas such as Bordertown, Donald, Cressy, and Yenda have a very low number of businesses registered for JobKeeper support.





Speaking at a webinar series with industry leaders, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank representative Alexandra Gartmann says the agriculture sector is showing strong resilience.





"We know that a number of businesses that bank with us are doing it tough. About 1 in 3 businesses we've spoken to have taken a significant hit to their revenue, more than 30 per cent. Whilst Australians are confident and resourceful, they are relying on the agricultural sector to provide underlying and foundational resilience. Agriculture is set to continue to feed, clothe, trade and deliver for Australian communities and economies. Some of the hardest hit areas in the small business community are accommodation and food services - four in five businesses indicating a significant impact to their revenue."





