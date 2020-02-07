SBS Punjabi

Remember Sona from Pakistani serial 'Sona Chandi'?

SBS Punjabi

hr

(L) Hamid Rana aka 'Sona' with SBS Punjabi's Masood Mallhi. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 February 2020 at 9:34pm
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

In our fortnightly interview with the who's who from Pakistan's Punjab province, this week, we meet an actor whose character from a popular TV serial, became a household name for Punjabis across the divide.

Published 7 February 2020 at 9:34pm
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
Hamid Rana's character, 'Sona' in the cult Pakistani comedy serial Sona Chandi is etched in every person's memory who has watched Pakistan Television during the 1980s and 1990s. 

Mr Rana may have acted in several projects after Sona Chandi, but he always will be known as 'Sona'. 

Today, we bring him back to your life through this interview in Punjabi. 

 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


 

Also Read

'I can only laugh at them': Faiz's daughter dismisses row in India over poem 'Hum Dekhenge'

Media in India & Pakistan reduced to govt mouthpiece: Imtiaz Alam, senior Pakistani journalist

Emotional homecoming for 82-year-old Indian as he visits ancestral village in Pakistan



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?