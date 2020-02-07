Remember Sona from Pakistani serial 'Sona Chandi'?

Hamid Rana's character, 'Sona' in the cult Pakistani comedy serial Sona Chandi is etched in every person's memory who has watched Pakistan Television during the 1980s and 1990s.





Mr Rana may have acted in several projects after Sona Chandi , but he always will be known as 'Sona'.





Today, we bring him back to your life through this interview in Punjabi.











Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .















