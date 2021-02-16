SBS Punjabi

Remembering 'forgotten' crops could help address global hunger, research shows

SBS Punjabi

Elephant foot yam of Southeast Asia

Amorphophallus paeoniifolius or elephant foot yam of Southeast Asia Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 February 2021 at 4:54pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:39pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

A study has found 150 crop species that could help to address worldwide hunger and malnutrition in children. The 'Rediscovering Asia's forgotten crops' research suggests food security has improved over the past decade but famine remains a concern.

Published 16 February 2021 at 4:54pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:39pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
Consumers have a variety of food choices available each day to satisfy cravings.

Yet a study into some of Asia's neglected crops shows many foods are being under-utilised when they could be harnessed to help nations going hungry.

The joint research is from the University of Western Australia's Institute of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

Advertisement
The authors say the leading cause of malnutrition is an over-reliance on commercially popular staple crops, and limited dietary diversity in Asia.

Those staple crops are rice, maize and wheat, which account for about 60 per cent of the world's food energy intake.

Dietitian Nicole Senior agrees Australia is dependent on these options.

"So one of the things that we can do to shore up local food security is to focus on locally produced foods and especially in the Asia Pacific region I think that is a really important path to ensuring that nobody goes without and that everyone is enjoying culturally appropriate locally grown food."

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack