SBS Punjabi

Remembering Milkha Singh, India's 'Flying Sikh' when he talked about his biographical film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

SBS Punjabi

Legendary Athlete Milkha Singh Unveiled His Wax Statue For Madame Tussauds Museum Delhi

Legendary athlete Milkha Singh, India's 'Flying Sikh', dies. Source: Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 July 2013 at 10:00am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:51pm
By Manpreet K Singh, Avneet Arora
Source: SBS

India on Saturday mourned the loss of legendary athlete Milkha Singh, who overcame childhood tragedy to seek Olympic glory after he died aged 91 following a month-long battle with COVID-19. Tune into this interview we had recorded in 2012 with the incomparable 'Flying Sikh' when his biographical film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' was still being filmed in Melbourne (where he participated in the 1956 Olympics).

Published 15 July 2013 at 10:00am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:51pm
By Manpreet K Singh, Avneet Arora
Source: SBS
Of all the sportspeople who have captured the Indian imagination, the legendary athlete Milkha Singh occupied a special place in the nation's psyche. 

Popularly known as 'The Flying Sikh,' Mr Singh was the first Indian sprinter to clinch gold at the Commonwealth Games in the 400 meters in 1958. He narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal, finishing fourth in the 400-meter final at the 1960 Rome Games. He represented the country at the Olympics in 1956, 1960 and 1964.

Paying tribute to the legendary sportsperson, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a "colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians."

 

Mr SIngh was one of the few sports legends honoured by Bollywood with a biographical film during his lifetime, making him almost unique as an achiever.

In this interview, the track legend talked about the film - how he sold the story for a token 1 Rupee and how he thought actor Farhan Akhtar looked even better than real.

 

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.


People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE CHEMIST VISIT

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 4 January 2023

A damaged Helicopter is towed away on the Broadwater, on the Gold Coast, Tuesday, January 3, 2023. (AAP).jpg

Sea World helicopters transported for inspection after fatal crash

Sunny Dutta

Heartbroken friends pay tribute to Sydney man after Christmas Day drowning

Students at the University of New South Wales

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels