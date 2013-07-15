Remembering Milkha Singh, India's 'Flying Sikh' when he talked about his biographical film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

Of all the sportspeople who have captured the Indian imagination, the legendary athlete Milkha Singh occupied a special place in the nation's psyche.





Popularly known as 'The Flying Sikh,' Mr Singh was the first Indian sprinter to clinch gold at the Commonwealth Games in the 400 meters in 1958. He narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal, finishing fourth in the 400-meter final at the 1960 Rome Games. He represented the country at the Olympics in 1956, 1960 and 1964.





Paying tribute to the legendary sportsperson, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a "colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians."











Mr SIngh was one of the few sports legends honoured by Bollywood with a biographical film during his lifetime, making him almost unique as an achiever.





In this interview, the track legend talked about the film - how he sold the story for a token 1 Rupee and how he thought actor Farhan Akhtar looked even better than real.











Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.







