Remembering Rehmat Sandhu who died falling from a multistorey Melbourn apartment building

Rehmat at the extreme left in ornage dress with other FOB membres

Published 6 December 2014 at 8:40pm, updated 7 May 2017 at 2:07am
By Preetinder Grewal
The Australian Punjabi community is heartbroken after hearing the sad news of 21 year old Rehmat Sandhu's tragic death. According to Fairfax Media Mr Sandhu died after falling from the glass balcony of 26th floor of the City Road Southbank apartment building in Melbourne.

Friends of Mr Sandhu, who was part of dance troupe The Federation of Bhangra, expressed their shock at his death

"We want him to be remembered as a hardworking, cheerful, dance lover youngster who was full of love and smiles," said Rishi Singh.


Mr Sandhu plummeted 20 storeys to his death on the sixth floor patio of the 36-storey apartment building. One of Rehmat's close friends Rishi Singh said that it was an ill-fated accident, which left his near and dears in a shattered state of mind. 

Rehmat Sandhu visited SBS Punjabi's Melbourne studio a few times in regards to Federation of Bhangra's dance activities. 

