Remembering Rehmat Sandhu who died falling from a multistorey Melbourn apartment building

Friends of Mr Sandhu, who was part of dance troupe The Federation of Bhangra, expressed their shock at his death





"We want him to be remembered as a hardworking, cheerful, dance lover youngster who was full of love and smiles," said Rishi Singh.







Mr Sandhu plummeted 20 storeys to his death on the sixth floor patio of the 36-storey apartment building. One of Rehmat's close friends Rishi Singh said that it was an ill-fated accident, which left his near and dears in a shattered state of mind.



