Remembering those who fought alongside the ANZACS at Gallipoli

Alongside the Anzacs, Indian troops whose contributions, although substantial are only recently being acknowledged.





With the outbreak of World War One the British were in a hurry for more soldiers and recruited people from across India than part of the British Empire.





In March the latest statue honouring efforts of Sikh soldiers in Australia's Military history including Gallipoli was unveiled in Sydney.





The Gallipoli campaign's lasting impact was felt around the world - Britain using forces from Australia, New Zealand, India - which included Gurkhas from Nepal - and as far away as Newfoundland.





Its ally, France, using Senegalese as well as other colonial troops.





More than 44,000 allied soldiers died at Gallipoli that includes more than 8,700 Australians and almost 14 hundred Indian troops - of which more than half were believed to be Gurkhas.





On the Ottoman side, which comprised Turkish and Arab soldiers, there were almost 87 thousand deaths.



