Remembering those who fought alongside the ANZACS at Gallipoli

Ghurkhas and their British officers at Gallipoli, during WWI.

Ghurkhas and their British officers at Gallipoli, during world war one 1915. Credit: Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Every year on the 25th of April, members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who served in the Gallipoli campaign are commemorated. But, there were many troops from other countries that fought and died on Gallipoli with the ANZACs, a contribution that has been historically overlooked.

Alongside the Anzacs, Indian troops whose contributions, although substantial are only recently being acknowledged.

With the outbreak of World War One the British were in a hurry for more soldiers and recruited people from across India than part of the British Empire.

In March the latest statue honouring efforts of Sikh soldiers in Australia's Military history including Gallipoli was unveiled in Sydney.

The Gallipoli campaign's lasting impact was felt around the world - Britain using forces from Australia, New Zealand, India - which included Gurkhas from Nepal - and as far away as Newfoundland.

Its ally, France, using Senegalese as well as other colonial troops.

More than 44,000 allied soldiers died at Gallipoli that includes more than 8,700 Australians and almost 14 hundred Indian troops - of which more than half were believed to be Gurkhas.

On the Ottoman side, which comprised Turkish and Arab soldiers, there were almost 87 thousand deaths.

This collective mourning led to a post-war friendship between Australia and Turkiye.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A shopfront in Punjab advertising student visa services (SBS).jpg

Australian universities accused of unfairness to Indian international students

IMG_6079.jpg

'From literacy to financial literacy': Why women need to know how money works?

JIM CHALMERS RBA REVIEW

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 20 April 2023

CRICKET-AUS-IND

'A fascinating contest': Selector George Bailey talks about Australia's prospects against India, England