Reports of elder abuse are growing in Australia

Luke Lindsay is general manager of UnitingCare wellbeing services in Brisbane and says a wide range of Australians are affected.





"We've taken around three and a half thousand notifications over the last 12 months and there are certain cohorts or certain groups of individuals, of older people who are at greater risk. We know for example, that females are overrepresented. We know that aged 80 to 84 are overrepresented and we know that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander are overrepresented as well as older people with cognitive decline."





SBS News has spoken with several victims this week, who choose not to be identified.





Advertisement

Cases range from grandparents with little or no access to grandchildren right through to threats of physical harm.





Age Discrimination Commissioner Dr Kay Patterson has campaigned for many years to raise awareness of this often misunderstood issue.





"Elder abuse can be simply taking some money out of mum's account. Then it can get worse. It can take many forms, but it can go to the extreme of murder ."



