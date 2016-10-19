Respected Sydney vet talks about Greyhound racing and other animal welfare issues

He spoke to SBS Punjabi after the backflip by the NSW Baird government, to reverse the ban placed on greyhound racing.





In this interview, we discuss animal welfare issues, not just in greyhound racing, but also in horse, dog, fowl and other forms of animal racing which are popular around the world.





He mentioned that there used to be greyhound racing (with live baiting) in India as well, and spoke about other instances of animal cruelty perpetrated in India in the name of entertainment.





Finally, Dr Surinder Singh spoke about the recent pet festival organised in the Sydney suburb of Blacktown, where he examined hundreds of pets for free



