Returning Australians to pay for their own quarantine

Returning overseas travellers are ushered into the InterContinental Hotel for the beginning of their 14-day imposed quarantine in Sydney, Sunday, March 29, 2020. (AAP Image/Jeremy Piper) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Published 14 July 2020 at 10:03am, updated 1 October 2020 at 11:03am
By Sonia Lal
Presented by MP Singh
In New South Wales, all returning travellers will be charged $3000 for their 14-day stay in hotel quarantine, starting from July 18. Additional adults within the same family will have to pay $1000. While children aged three and over will be charged $500. But children under three will not incur a cost.

Another virus-related death in the region has reinforced the harsh reality - that Victoria is still in danger. The death of the man - who was in his 70s - raises the national coronavirus death toll to 108. It follows the death of 90-year-old Melbourne grandfather Alf Jordan on Friday 10 July. Premier Daniel Andrews says each coronavirus death is devastating. 

"I can't provide you with any further information about the specifics of that particular individual, but of course we send our best wishes and assure that family that our thoughts and prayers are with them. This will be a very, very difficult time for them."

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

News and information is available in 63 languages at
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
 

