Revolt within India's Supreme Court quelled, India-Israel come closer, and more

Israeli PM Netanyahu being welcomed in Gujarat

Israeli PM Netanyahu being welcomed in Gujarat Source: Narendra Modi Twitter

Published 19 January 2018 at 11:57am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:10am
By Paramjit Sona, Manpreet K Singh
The Chief Justice of India met four Supreme Court judges this week, after their unprecedented and open revolt.

Last week, four Supreme Court judges, namely Justice Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph openly rebelled against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra, and spoke about their concerns to the media.

In an attempt to calm the storm, CJI Mishra met the four justices on Tuesday and as Paramjit Sona reports, "the revolt has been quelled, but the hearts are still apart.


Apart from this, other stories that made the headlines in India this week were the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the signing of multiple pacts between the two nations, the resignation by Punjab's Irrigation and Power Minister as well as the news that the loan waiver scheme for Punjab farmers has been stalled for now.

