1984 anti Sikh violence to be investigated again by a new SIT

The Supreme Court of India reopens 186 cases pertaining to Sikh pogroms of 1984

The Supreme Court of India. Source: File image

Published 12 January 2018 at 11:51am
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS

The Supreme Court of India has appointed a new Special Investigation Team (SIT), to look into 186 cases related to the November 1984 anti-Sikh violence in New Delhi. These cases had previously closed for lack of evidence.

We begin this week's India Diary with news from New Delhi that 186 previously closed cases, pertaining to the 1984 Sikh pogroms in New Delhi, in the aftermath of the-then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards, have been re-opened.

The Supreme Court of India has instituted a three-member Special Investigation Team, headed by a retired High Court judge, who will look into all of these cases which were previously closed due to insufficient evidence.

Hear more about this, and other events making news in India this week, in our weekly India Diary.

