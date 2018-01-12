1984 anti Sikh violence to be investigated again by a new SIT

We begin this week's India Diary with news from New Delhi that 186 previously closed cases, pertaining to the 1984 Sikh pogroms in New Delhi, in the aftermath of the-then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards, have been re-opened.





The Supreme Court of India has instituted a three-member Special Investigation Team, headed by a retired High Court judge, who will look into all of these cases which were previously closed due to insufficient evidence.





Hear more about this, and other events making news in India this week, in our weekly India Diary.





