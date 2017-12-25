SBS Punjabi

A Skills university to be opened at Chamkaur Sahib, named after Guru Gobind Singh ji

Captain Amarinder Singh at Keshgarh Sahib, marking the end of the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh ji

Captain Amarinder Singh at Keshgarh Sahib, marking the end of the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh ji

Published 25 December 2017 at 6:34pm, updated 25 December 2017 at 6:47pm
By Paramjit Sona
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced a university for skill development to be named after Guru Gobind Singh at Chamkaur Sahib. He also announced the revival of Anandpur Sahib Urban Development authority, in the year the marks the 350th birth anniversary of the Tenth Master of the Sikh religion.

Capt Amarinder Singh, who was at Takht Keshgarh Sahib gurdwara to offer prayers during the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, said his government would revive the Anandpur Sahib Urban Development Authority as well.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was also present on the occasion.

Hear more about this, and other news stories that are making headlines in India, including the judgement on the 2G scam, Himachal and Gujarat politics, in our weekly Punjabi Diary.

