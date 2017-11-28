SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary – Punjab Assembly winter session expected to be stormy

Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Published 28 November 2017 at 8:01pm
By Paramjit Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
The Punjab Assembly’s three-day winter session is likely to be a stormy affair with the opposition, AAP and the SAD-BJP combine likely to target the Congress government on various issues, including those concerning the farmers in the state, this news and much more in this week’s Punjabi diary as presented on 27 November, 2017.

The weekly Punjabi Diary report was presented on SBS Punjabi program on Nov 27, 2017. It touched upon issues of Punjabi and national significance in India. Here is the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi

