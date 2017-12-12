Punjabi Diary – Voting for 3 corporations, 32 local bodies on December 17

Source: HT Photo
Published 12 December 2017 at 8:16pm, updated 12 December 2017 at 8:24pm
By Paramjit Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Here is our weekly Punjabi Diary. This report was presented on SBS Punjabi program on Dec 11, 2017, which touched upon issues of Punjabi and national significance in India. Here is the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi
Published 12 December 2017 at 8:16pm, updated 12 December 2017 at 8:24pm
By Paramjit Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share