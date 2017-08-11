SBS Punjabi

Rising homelessness in Australia

Living rough

Living rough Source: AAP/Dan Peled

Published 11 August 2017 at 7:11pm
By Preeti McCarthy
At least 100,000 Australians are living homeless this winter. Housing, financial difficulties and domestic violence are the top three causes of homelessness, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. SBS takes you to an inner-city park in Brisbane to explore what it means to be homeless during Homelessness Awareness Week.

