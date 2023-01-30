Royal Commission report on failing disability employment provider may just be the beginning, say advocates

The counsel assisting the Disability Royal Commission Kate Eastman has offered some sobering numbers on how many people with disability have jobs.





"The available data indicates that labour force participation rates for people with disability of working age - being between 15 and 64 years of age - is 53.4 per cent. By comparison, the labour force participation rate for people without disability is 84.1 per cent. This significantly lower employment rate for people with disability has remained stagnant for the past 20 years."





It's also been hearing some troubling stories about disability employment providers - companies the Commonwealth government has hired to help jobseekers with a disability find work.





The Royal Commission has just released a report on one provider called AimBig, confirming that it failed to help participants the way it was supposed to.





Writer and disability advocate El Gibbs has been following the hearings.





"That public hearing heard of significant problems with a disability employment service that had taken the money to place someone in training, and then run their own training course that subsisted of an at-home coffee machine stuck in a small room with some UHT milk. And that was it."





AimBig was one of the providers stripped of contracts when the federal government reviewed the program last year.



