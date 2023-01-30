Royal Commission report on failing disability employment provider may just be the beginning, say advocates

There are concerns disability employment services are failing to place jobseekers

There are concerns disability employment services are failing to place jobseekers Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

A Royal Commission has been examining the experiences of people with a disability since it was established in April 2019. The Commissioners have now released a report on a disability employment program they say failed to provide appropriate support.

The counsel assisting the Disability Royal Commission Kate Eastman has offered some sobering numbers on how many people with disability have jobs.

"The available data indicates that labour force participation rates for people with disability of working age - being between 15 and 64 years of age - is 53.4 per cent. By comparison, the labour force participation rate for people without disability is 84.1 per cent. This significantly lower employment rate for people with disability has remained stagnant for the past 20 years."

It's also been hearing some troubling stories about disability employment providers - companies the Commonwealth government has hired to help jobseekers with a disability find work.

The Royal Commission has just released a report on one provider called AimBig, confirming that it failed to help participants the way it was supposed to.

Writer and disability advocate El Gibbs has been following the hearings.

"That public hearing heard of significant problems with a disability employment service that had taken the money to place someone in training, and then run their own training course that subsisted of an at-home coffee machine stuck in a small room with some UHT milk. And that was it."

AimBig was one of the providers stripped of contracts when the federal government reviewed the program last year.

In total, Labor took action against almost half of agencies providing employment services on behalf of Centrelink to disabled people, cutting funding from 52 of the 104 contracted agencies.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Christine Bleijie (supplied).jpg

New prevention push from the skin cancer capital of the world's skin cancer capital

The Doomsday Clock has moved closer to midnight than it has ever been

'Doomsday Clock': How long has humanity got?

An investigation launched into social media influencers who mislead Australian consumers

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 27 January 2023

Sunny Uppal

A family tradition: Uppal brothers revolutionise fruit packaging in Shepparton