Samantha Gash to run 4000 KM across india for children's education

Australian ultramarathon runner Samantha Gash will run a distance of 4000 kilometers in India to help raise money for the education of underprivileged children in India.







Samantha will be running from west to east in August this year, starting from one of the driest deserts on earth-Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and ending at Mawsynram, Meghalaya. Source: Supplied







Along this extremely arduous journey, she will be shining a spotlight on the barriers to quality education for children in India and raising money for World Vision projects that tackle these barriers.







“During my run I will be exploring the highly complex challenges to accessing quality education. Factors such as malnutrition, access to appropriate water and sanitation, and gender bias all play a part in whether a child can receive an education,” she said.







“India is such a culturally and geographically diverse country and I knew from my first trip in 2011 that one day I wanted to go back to explore that diversity on foot.” Source: Supplied







In 2012 Samantha became the youngest Australian woman to run across the Simpson Desert (379km) and in 2014 she ran across South Africa (2350km), so she is not shy of a challenge, but India will be her biggest run and charity project yet.





India, Sam Gash pre trip Source: Supplied







Samantha will run on average 50 kms a day for an expedition that is around 75 days in length. She hopes to create a mini-­series or documentary at the completion of the journey





