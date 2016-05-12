SBS Punjabi

Sanam Sharma - a volunteer Mentor with AMES

SBS Punjabi

Sanam Sharma, at our studios

Sanam Sharma, at our studios Source: SBS Punjabi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 May 2016 at 11:06pm, updated 13 May 2016 at 9:08am
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

To mark National Volunteer Week, we have brought you many special interviews this week, but none more special than this one.

Published 12 May 2016 at 11:06pm, updated 13 May 2016 at 9:08am
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Sanam Sharma is an HR expert in his professional life, but volunteers with AMES to mentor new migrants.

 That involves spending time with the mentee, providing them with information and guidance, preparing them for a professional career, and even conducting mock interviews.

 Sanam was our studio guest on Thursday May 12, and not only did he tell us more about the mentoring program at AMES, but he also answered our listeners' questions on talkback.

 Click above, for the interview with Sanam, and below, for our interview with Amrtipreet Kaur of AMES

READ MORE

Amritpreet kaur from AMES talks to SBS Punjabi



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?