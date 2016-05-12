Sanam Sharma - a volunteer Mentor with AMES

Sanam Sharma is an HR expert in his professional life, but volunteers with AMES to mentor new migrants.





That involves spending time with the mentee, providing them with information and guidance, preparing them for a professional career, and even conducting mock interviews.





Sanam was our studio guest on Thursday May 12, and not only did he tell us more about the mentoring program at AMES, but he also answered our listeners' questions on talkback.





Click above, for the interview with Sanam, and below, for our interview with Amrtipreet Kaur of AMES





