Sardar Singh says Indian team is looking forward to International Hockey Festival 2016

Sardar Singh, ace hockey player who is ex-captain of the team tells us about team's fitness, practice and upbeat mood after winning Asian Champions trophy recently in Singapore. Will they perform even better in International Hockey Festival 2016 that is going to be held in Australia from Nov 23-30? Stay tuned to SBS Punjabi for updates on Hockey Festival.
Will Indian Hockey team show the same performance in International Hockey Festival 2016 from Nov 23 to 30 that it showed in Champions Trophy?
Published 21 November 2016 at 6:21pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
