'Sat Sri Akaal': This HSC topper taught common Punjabi words to his schoolmates

Highlights Harkirat Singh urges future Punjabi students to take the subject as seriously as they study other HSC subjects.

'Besides my parents, I dedicate my success to my Punjabi teacher who taught me on weekends'

Mr Singh went to a Christian high school, which was 'very supportive' of his identity, religion, culture and language.

Harkirat Singh says it took a lot of hard work to top the Punjabi subject.





“I studied Punjabi with as much dedication as my other HSC subjects and got 99 marks out of 100.”





Mr Singh shared this top position with a fellow student from the same Punjabi language school.





“I am feeling proud that I was able to pay back to my mother tongue, Punjabi. My parents feel exceptionally lucky because I was able to fulfil their dreams of excelling in my culture,” said Mr Singh.





Mr Singh was only two and half years when his family migrated to Australia. But the parents encouraged and supported him to stick to his roots, culture and language.





I still remember the words of my parents that in Australia one automatically learns English, but we want you to keep your mother tongue Punjabi alive as well

Harkirat took lessons in Punjabi at the Saturday School of Languages in Seven Hills from Year 9 right up to HSC making sure he was always on top of his Punjabi assignments. Harkirat Singh topped in HSC Punjabi by taking 99 out of 100. Source: Harkirat Singh





“Besides my parents who took every effort to make sure my Saturday school was never missed, I dedicate my success to my Punjabi teacher, Ms Jiwanjot Kaur, who not only gave us the finer tips but always encouraged and motivated the whole of the class”.





Mr Singh admitted that at one stage he had fallen a little behind in Punjabi reading, but his teacher selected such books that allowed him to lift his reading skills.





I studied at a Christian high school but never had any issues with regards to my identity, religion, culture or language. The school was very supportive in celebrating the diversity of cultures.

"The environment was so encouraging that I taught many Punjabi words to my school friends," he added.





Mr Singh added that words like 'Hanji' (Yes) and 'Kiddan' (how are you), 'Sat Sri Akaal' were easily picked up by his non-Punjabi schoolmates.





Mr Singh, who wants to become a neurosurgeon, provided a piece of advice for future Punjabi students: “Take the Punjabi subject seriously and study it like you study other HSC subjects. In this way, the sweetness of the Punjabi language can be preserved forever”.





“Besides my university commitments, in the future I would also like to spare some time in teaching Punjabi in a community language school.”





