HSC Punjabi topper Bhawanjot Singh attributes success to his family and mentors

A competitive focus on his native language helped Bhawanjot Singh to achieve the top ranking in the 2020 New South Wales Higher School Certificate (HSC) for Punjabi Continuers.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Mr Singh said he started learning the basics of the language at a very young age from his grandparents when they visited him in Sydney from the northern Indian state of Punjab.





“I got expert Punjabi language tips from my grandparents during their visits to Australia and mostly through online chats. My grandfather taught me everything from functional to working level of Punjabi which sparked my interest to learn more," said Mr Singh.





The young achiever said he would like to dedicate his success to his grandparents and teachers at the language schools who inspired him to pursue the language at the HSC level.





“I dedicate my success in Punjabi to all my teachers, mentors and of course my family members.





"I remember how one of my teachers suffered an injury during my final year. But instead of taking leave and resting at home, she chose to help me prepare for my exams so that my preparations went unaffected."





Mr Singh said he would like to take this opportunity to encourage other high school students within the community to study Punjabi in HSC.





“I would encourage all high school students to take Punjabi in their HSC. It is not hard if you know the basics and you would enjoy it," he added.





