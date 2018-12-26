SBS Punjabi

HSC Punjabi toppers share their love for the mother tongue

SBS Punjabi

HSC Punjabi toppers

Currently, Punjabi for HSC is taught at Hills Sports High School, Seven Hills in Sydney. Source: Hargun Kaur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 December 2018 at 2:27pm, updated 26 December 2018 at 2:32pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Vipneet Kaur and Sehajpreet Singh, both took Punjabi in HSC this year and secured impressive 96 and 93 out of 100. They say their love and dedication for Punjabi is unlimited.

Published 26 December 2018 at 2:27pm, updated 26 December 2018 at 2:32pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Both Vipneet and Sehajpreet are among those 12 students who took Punjabi as a subject in their HSC and studied at Saturday School of Languages which is held at Hills Sports High School, Seven Hills, Sydney.

Vipneed told SBS Punjabi, ‘I was expecting a good score in Punjabi but achieving 96 came as a big surprise to me. I give credit of my success to consistent learning and motivation instilled in me by my teacher, Ms Daljit Kaur Bansal’.

‘I used to spend at least a couple of hours reading and writing Punjabi and sought help from my grandparents in checking my assignments. Currently, I am visiting India, mainly Punjab to attend a wedding and I am able to chat to almost all on my own without anyone translating anything for me from Punjabi to English. I think this is the greatest of all achievements for me that I can communicate in Punjabi with all’. 

‘I have lived in pure Punjabi environment since my birth and especially after migrating to Australia my family maintained our rich Punjabi culture intact, and that has helped me achieving 96 out of 100 in Punjabi’, she said.

While Vipneet found the listening part in the exam bit hard, Sehajpreet found the writing part tough. 

Sehajpreet said: ‘Unlike other subjects, for example science, maths or English, Punjabi can be learnt easily at home. My tip to other students taking Punjabi is not be scared of it at all and try speaking with your family at home’.

SBS Punjabi also spoke to two other students who secured high marks in Punjabi exam. Hargun Kaur and Jasmeen Kaur both studied at the same Hills Sports School on Saturdays and shared their experiences about how they prepared for the exam.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.


Other top stories

Harmandeep Singh Sunner Punjabi topper in HSC

Students take first exam of Punjabi in HSC in NSW

Record breakers of HSC Punjabi in NSW



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?