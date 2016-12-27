Students take first exam of Punjabi in HSC in NSW

Punjabi was included in NSW education system few years ago. This year it was taught first time in HSC and as a record 22 students took the exam. The results are very promising. Listen to Daljeet Kaur Bansal, teacher of Punjabi to these HSC students who tells us about the challenges, syllabus, resources, benefits of taking Punjabi as a language and much more. Daljeet ji's dream is to see Punjabi expanded in many more schools in Sydney and NSW.
A record 22 students took Punjabi in HSC in NSW for the first time, and the results are very bright too.
Published 27 December 2016 at 4:06pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
