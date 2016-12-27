SBS Punjabi

Students take first exam of Punjabi in HSC in NSW

SBS Punjabi

Harnoor

Harnoor Source: Harnoor

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 December 2016 at 4:06pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

A record 22 students took Punjabi in HSC in NSW for the first time, and the results are very bright too.

Published 27 December 2016 at 4:06pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Punjabi was included in NSW education system few years ago. This year it was taught first time in HSC and as a record 22 students took the exam. The results are very promising. Listen to Daljeet Kaur Bansal, teacher of Punjabi to these HSC students who tells us about the challenges, syllabus, resources, benefits of taking Punjabi as a language and much more. Daljeet ji's dream is to see Punjabi expanded in many more schools in Sydney and NSW.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?