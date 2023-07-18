‘Save Lives’: A family's blood donation drive to honor their little fighter who passed away from leukemia

Soon after her second birthday, little Vanhi Kaushik lost her life to blood cancer on 9 July 2015.





Eight years on, her Canberra- based family is determined to turn the loss of their 2-year-old daughter into a life-saving mission.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Vanhi's mother, Nidhi Kaushik says "Vanhi lived with us for 116 weeks, and to mark her death anniversary, almost every year we try to inspire people to donate blood during the month of July this year."





"Vanhi was only 3 months old when she was diagnosed with blood cancer. We were devastated, because we felt this is something that only happens to others or in movies. Not to people like us!"



Vanhi with her parents and elder sister vidhi while celebrating Diwali in November 2013. Credit: Supplied by Nidhi Kaushik “We couldn’t save Vanhi but want to help save other lives,” says Ms Kaushik.





"In Vanhi's case, she needed a blood transfusion every day and it was really tough on those days when the right blood type couldn't be sourced, or when other emergencies took precedence."





Ms Kaushik says she knows how important blood donation really is, and want to encourage everyone in our community, especially first time donors, to come forward.





For this purpose, the Kaushik family has organised a blood donation drive which is called “Vanhi the Smiling Star”.



Credit: Supplied by Nidhi Kaushik "Just 15 minutes of your time spent in donating blood, can save three lives," says Ms Kaushik who is painfully aware of what the lack of blood can mean to hospital patients.



Kaushik Family during Blood donation at Armidale, NSW, in 2018. Credit: Supplied by Nidhi Kaushik To know how one can register or do a blood donation please click on this audio ...

