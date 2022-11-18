Say cheese: Chemical engineer turns entrepreneur for the love of paneer

His work has taken him to five countries, but Mr Sharma says there’s no taste like home.





The Indian state of Punjab is renowned for its dairy-based products like paneer and dahi (Indian yoghurt).





As per India’s Department of Animal Husbandry census 2019, Punjab has the highest per capita milk availability in India at 1,181 gm per day, against the national average of 394 gm.





Advertisement

“When I arrived here, what I missed the most was the taste of the dairy products that we get in Punjab,” Mr Sharma tells SBS Punjabi.





“So I eventually decided I would do it myself, with a healthy focus.”





A chemical process engineer with more than 12 years’ experience, Mr Sharma has developed a new formulation for paneer, for which he has lodged a patent.





He says he never wanted to do business on an existing concept and instead wanted to develop a new idea – the basis of entrepreneurship.



Mr Sharma's manufacturing site at Colac. “I started taking small steps towards realising my goal, and in July 2020, I established Ambe Foods, an integrated milk and dairy products company under the name “JIWAN”- A Healthy treat for all.





“Working with the concept of food as medicine, we successfully undertook R&D (research and development) for paneer and dahi, and our products are keto-friendly, gluten-free and 100 per cent vegetarian with no preservatives,” he says.





“With malai paneer and natural pot set yoghurt already on shelves, we are soon launching a new range of products in 2023.”





Recently Mr Sharma was named emerging entrepreneur of the year at the South Asian Entrepreneurs Summit 2022, beating out around 100 nominations in his category.





The summit’s objective is to connect and recognise South Asian entrepreneurs in Australia.



READ MORE This Australian state is seeking Indian entrepreneurs

‘Missing the taste of home’





Thanks to his extensive work background, which included a stint with the World Health Organization, Mr Sharma says he was well aware of the key development areas needed to expand his dream project.





“After migrating, while I was working on a project to develop textured vegetable proteins (plant-based proteins) for V2 Foods with CSIRO, the idea of developing my own product was always at the back of my mind.”





Mr Sharma, who operates from Colac, a town in regional Victoria, says, “I wanted to be near local farmers to get fresh milk, and I love being here adding to the regional development.”





His advice: “Regional Australia is beautiful. Instead of struggling in metro areas, migrants should take the chance to explore rural Australia – there are great opportunities around and great places to be.”



