SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 19 August 2022

SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 19 August 2022Play12:47SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Source: SBS / SBS NewsGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.7MB)Published 19 August 2022 at 9:51pmBy Harleen KaurSource: SBS Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.Published 19 August 2022 at 9:51pmBy Harleen KaurSource: SBSClick on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi. Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤBollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy GrewalAll Medibank customers affected by the hack