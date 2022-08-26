SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 26 August 2022

SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 26 August 2022Play13:09SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Scott Morrison was secretly appointed to five portfolios while prime minister.Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.04MB)Published 26 August 2022 at 9:50pmPresented by Harleen KaurSource: SBS Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.Published 26 August 2022 at 9:50pmPresented by Harleen KaurSource: SBSListen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and TwitterAdvertisement.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤBollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy GrewalAll Medibank customers affected by the hack