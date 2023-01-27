SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 27 January 2023

An investigation launched into social media influencers who mislead Australian consumers

An investigation launched into social media influencers who mislead Australian consumers Source: Flickr

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Sunny Uppal

A family tradition: Uppal brothers revolutionise fruit packaging in Shepparton

INVASION DAY RALLY BRISBANE

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 26 January 2023

KAPIL SHARMA

Kapil Sharma's new movie to hit the theatres on March 17

Some of this year’s Australia Day Honours recipients

More women, multicultural and diverse recipients in Australia Day Honours List