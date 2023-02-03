Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.
SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 3 February 2023
(L-R) ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan, Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas and Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff sign a Statement of Intent for First Ministers’ support for a Voice to Parliament after a National Cabinet meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, February 3, 2023. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.
