SBS Punjabi Australia News: Monday 10 October 2022

PENNY WONG INDIA BILATERAL MEETING

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (left) and India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar speak during a press conference after a bilateral meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, October 10, 2022. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 10 October 2022 at 9:04pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Listen to this podcast in Punjabi for more details.

