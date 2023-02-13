SBS Punjabi Australia News: Monday 13 February 2023

Turkey Syria Earthquake

Rescue workers pull out Naime Sakar from a collapsed building in Adiyaman, southern Turkey Source: AP / AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
Share

Latest podcast episodes

QLD HOUSING STOCK

Housing market: Blocks are getting smaller, prices are getting larger

image.png

Sikh volunteers distribute blankets and hot meals amid freezing cold in quake-hit Türkiye

noor ul.jpg

Interview with Pakistani Punjabi poet and performer Noor ul Ain Sadia

Reserve Bank

Mortgage stress continues to grow with rising interest rates