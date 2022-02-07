SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Monday 7 Feb 2022

Published 7 February 2022 at 9:30pm, updated 8 February 2022 at 9:52am
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the audio button to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

