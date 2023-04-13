SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 13 April 2023
Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney and Assistant Minister for Indigenous Health Senator Malarndirri McCarthy at Darwin, NT Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Indigenous senator Malarndirri McCarthy said issues in Alice Springs shouldn't be exploited for political gain. Source: AAP / ANNETTE LIN/AAPIMAGE
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.
Share